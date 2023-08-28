The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) is sharing federal eligibility guidelines for free or reduced-price meals or free milk served under the federally-funded National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program, Special Milk Programs, and Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).

Household size and income criteria, which are used to determine eligibility, are available here. Each local school corporation office and organization participating in a School Nutrition Program or CACFP has a copy of the guidelines that may be reviewed by any interested party.