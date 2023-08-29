LAPORTE AND ST. JOSEPH COUNTIES, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will have lane closures on State Road 2 between County Road North 600 East and Snowberry Road on or after Tuesday, September 5.

The right lane and shoulder will be closed in each direction through late October for two small structure maintenance and repair projects.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.

INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.