PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close Indian Boundary Road just west of State Road 49 for approximately four days beginning on or after Tuesday, September 5.

The road will be closed to replace a pipe structure between State Road 49 and Plaza Drive.

This work is occurring in conjunction with intersection improvements at State Road 49 and Indian Boundary Road.

INDOT says motorists should seek alternate routes during the closure.