Multiple Beach Hazards Statements are in effect for Lake Michigan Wednesday.

For La Porte and Berrien Counties:

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Waves 1 to 3 feet Tuesday morning increase quickly in the evening to 4 to 6 feet.

* IMPACTS…Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

* WHAT…High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves.

…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…

For Porter and Lake counties in Indiana and Cook and Lake counties in Illinois:

…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY

AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…High wave action and dangerous currents expected at

Lake Michigan beaches with waves of 5 to 8 ft expected.

* WHERE…In Illinois, Lake, Northern Cook and Central Cook

Counties. In Indiana, Lake and Porter Counties.

* WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Swimming conditions will be life threatening,

especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim

advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Waves will quickly build to 3 to 5 feet

behind a cold front mid to late Tuesday afternoon, and climb

to 5 to 8 feet overnight into Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions

and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other

shoreline structures.