Multiple Beach Hazards Statements are in effect for Lake Michigan Wednesday.
For La Porte and Berrien Counties:
…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous
swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by
waves.
* WHERE…In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan,
Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties.
* WHEN…From this evening through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water
and high waves can sweep people off piers.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Waves 1 to 3 feet Tuesday morning
increase quickly in the evening to 4 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
Do not venture out on piers.
For Porter and Lake counties in Indiana and Cook and Lake counties in Illinois:
…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…High wave action and dangerous currents expected at
Lake Michigan beaches with waves of 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE…In Illinois, Lake, Northern Cook and Central Cook
Counties. In Indiana, Lake and Porter Counties.
* WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Swimming conditions will be life threatening,
especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim
advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Waves will quickly build to 3 to 5 feet
behind a cold front mid to late Tuesday afternoon, and climb
to 5 to 8 feet overnight into Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions
and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other
shoreline structures.