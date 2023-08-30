Multiple Beach Hazards Statements are in effect for Lake Michigan.
For La Porte and Berrien counties:
…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous
swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by
waves.
* WHERE…In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan,
Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties.
* WHEN…Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water
and high waves can sweep people off piers.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Waves 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
Do not venture out on piers.
For Porter and Lake counties in Indiana and Cook and Lake counties in Illinois:
..BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…High wave action and dangerous currents expected at
Lake Michigan beaches with waves of 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE…In Illinois, Lake IL, Northern Cook and Central Cook
Counties. In Indiana, Lake IN and Porter Counties.
* WHEN…Through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Swimming conditions will be life threatening,
especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim
advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions
and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other
shoreline structures.