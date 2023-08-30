Multiple Beach Hazards Statements are in effect for Lake Michigan.

* IMPACTS…Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

* WHAT…High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves.

For Porter and Lake counties in Indiana and Cook and Lake counties in Illinois:

..BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…High wave action and dangerous currents expected at

Lake Michigan beaches with waves of 5 to 8 ft expected.

* WHERE…In Illinois, Lake IL, Northern Cook and Central Cook

Counties. In Indiana, Lake IN and Porter Counties.

* WHEN…Through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Swimming conditions will be life threatening,

especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim

advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

