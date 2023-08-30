BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – A woman is dead and a man was hospitalized after a house fire Tuesday in Three Oaks, Mich.

At around 4:36 a.m. the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Chikaming Township Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire inside Lakewood Estates Manufactured Homes. Upon arrival 59-year-old Mark Tuszynski who , was standing outside, suffering from smoke inhalation. Tuszynski stated that there was another person inside the residence who could not get out.

Deputies from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office attempted to enter the structure, but the smoke and heat was too much, the sheriff’s office said. Chikaming Township Fire was able to extinguish the fire with the assistance of New Buffalo Township Fire.

The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit was called in to investigate the cause and origin of the fire. During that investigation the body of 62-year-old Dawn Popp was found inside the residence. Police said on Wednesday that an autopsy will be conducted. Tuszynski was transported to the Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City, Indiana for treatment.