Michigan City, IN, August 30, 2023– The LaPorte County Drug Task Force, an Indiana HIDTA Initiative, the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST), and Michigan City Police SWAT team executed a residential search warrant at 908 York Street in Michigan City, that resulted in the arrest of five subjects on drug related charges.

In recent months, the LaPorte County Drug Task Force began receiving complaints of illegal activity happening at 908 York Street. In response, LCDTF opened an investigation to address the community concerns. Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified numerous individuals that were distributing/selling illegal drugs from this residence. As a result, LCDTF detectives obtained several arrest warrants, and a search warrant for the residence.

The subjects that were arrested because of this investigation will each have their initial appearance in LaPorte County Superior Court 1 or Superior Court 4 depending on the severity of their charge. Additionally, Michigan City Code Enforcement responded to the residence to investigate the living conditions within the home. Both this and the criminal case are ongoing.

LaPorte County Drug Task Force Commander Sgt. Kyle Shiparski and Michigan City Police Chief Steve Forker praise the joint efforts of the Drug Task Force as they diligently work to make LaPorte County a safer community: “This effective investigation is an example of the focused efforts in addressing neighborhood concerns linked to drug trafficking and the criminal element within the community.”

The La Porte County Drug Task Force asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact them at 219-873-1488 or via social media. Furthermore, the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office would like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger. You can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME, and possibly receive a reward after an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!

**Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law**