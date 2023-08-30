Two people were arrested after a crash involving a semi on I-80/94 early Tuesday.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., troopers were dispatched to I-80/94 eastbound lanes near the 7.7 mile-marker for a crash involving a semi and a car.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 2015 Ford Taurus side-swiped a 2001 Freightliner, causing the semi to crash into the median wall. The semi continued to travel over the wall and overturned, coming to a rest on its driver’s side. The semi also struck some construction equipment that was being operated by two construction workers. The Taurus came to a rest in the right ditch.

Witnesses to the crash observed a male flee from the crashed car. When troopers arrived, they located the abandoned Ford.

While still investigating the crash, a male and female arrived at the scene and the female gave information to the troopers that she had been driving the Ford at the time of the crash. Troopers became suspicious of her statements and were able to determine that the male subject that was with her had indeed been the driver of the Ford at the time the crash occurred. An impaired driving investigation was then initiated, and the male was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail. The female was also arrested. Their individual charges are listed below. No injuries were sustained by either of the drivers or by the construction workers.

Charles Luis Garcia Berrios, 30, from Michigan City, is being charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash, driving while suspended prior conviction and false informing.

Tamia A. Baylor, 35, from Merrillville is being charged with false informing.