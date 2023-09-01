Michigan City, IN – The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce will host its annual “Inspiring Women” luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2023, at the Westville campus of Purdue Northwest. Presented by PNC Bank, this annual event is an opportunity to recognize accomplished and successful women for their contributions to their community, the economy, and their selected career fields.

Since 2011, industry leaders from various backgrounds have participated as speakers and panelists, sharing their career journeys and inspiring words with attendees. This year’s featured guest is Heather Ennis, President, and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Forum, a privately held nonprofit organization focused on creating economic development opportunities for the seven-county region. With more than 130 members, the Forum works to create a positive business climate promoting investment, quality job creation, and retention in harmony with the environment and critical components of a sustainable regional economy.

In her role, Ennis has worked to build a coalition of regional partners focused on transforming the Northwest Indiana economic landscape; focusing on key performance indicators of population growth, increase in capital investment, and per capita income growth. Ennis serves on several state and regional boards and committees and was named in the inaugural list of Indiana Business Journal’s Top 250 of most influential business leaders in Indiana.

PNC Bank has supported the annual luncheon for more than a decade.

“This luncheon aligns with PNC’s commitment to help advance awareness and accelerate support for economic empowerment and business development in all of our communities, and particularly for women,” said Corinna Ladd, PNC regional president of northern Indiana. “Inspiring women means that we, as a community, can hear from changemakers like Heather to better understand the unique impact of women in our workforce who help drive economic growth and success in our region.”

As a recurring educational and networking opportunity, local high school students will again attend the event as guests of the chamber and its sponsors.

“We are grateful to PNC Bank for their ongoing support of this treasured event,” stated Katie Eaton, President of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to hear from Heather and celebrate her for the work she has done on behalf of our communities across the northwest Indiana region.”

The luncheon is open to the public and all are encouraged to register. The cost is $35 for Chamber members and $50 for non-members.

Additional sponsorship and marketing opportunities are also available. Registration is required and can be done by calling 219-874-6221 or visiting www.MichiganCityChamber.com to pay and register online.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves as a resource to its members, businesses, and the community in promoting economic growth in the Michigan City area.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.