The NOFO provides the opportunity for potential owner-operators to submit applications for NEVI funds to build out EV charging stations at designated sites along Indiana’s AFCs. Indiana plans to invest in at least 44 Level 3 DC-Fast Charge EV charging stations to fully build out the state’s identified AFCs. INDOT will use a qualifications-based selection process to ensure reliability, equity, and sustainability in the projects. Additional NOFOs may be released in the future to ensure full build out and to add stations along pending AFCs. INDOT has identified 86 candidate sites along Indiana’s AFCs that are currently available for bids. In accordance with federal guidance, these sites are located every 50 miles along the AFC and less than one mile from an interchange. Sites were selected through a multi-step process that considered many factors, including existing infrastructure, geospatial constraints, and public engagement. INDOT anticipates selection of owner-operators by early 2024 with installation of initial charging stations to begin in 2025. The NEVI program was created by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with the goal of deploying a national network of at least 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030 to reduce range anxiety and encourage wider adoption of electric vehicles. The program is authorized at nearly $5 billion nationally over the next five years. NEVI will fund 80 percent of the installation of EV charging stations and up to five years of operations and maintenance. The remaining 20 percent of costs would be funded by site owner-operators. Applicants and interested parties can click here to view more information, including the NOFO and associated appendices. More information about Indiana’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment can be found on the INDOT website.