At the request of Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter, the following press release has been issued and is being shared via the Indiana State Police Public Information Office:

(Crown Point, IN – August 30, 2023) The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office has requested the Indiana State Police to investigate the recent deaths of multiple canines in Lake Station, Indiana. This case originated on July 27, 2023, when numerous canines were discovered in the back of a box truck traveling from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago to a training facility in Michigan.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Detective Chris Eagles at 219-690-0043. No further information will be given at this time as this is an active investigation.