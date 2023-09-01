The Double Track Northwest Indiana Project (DT-NWI) is under construction. The project team has information to share about the next steps for the area.

Important Dates:

Final Project Completion: May 2024 (This will include 14 new weekday trains every weekday.)

Completion of Segment from Michigan City to Dune Park: Estimated early autumn 2023 (At that time, our busing will change to run from Dune Park to Gary Metro until project completion.)

“We look forward to welcoming everybody back to our new, massively improved railroad soon,” NICTD stated. “In the meantime, please be cautious at grade crossings and keep a safe distance from the tracks, as test trains will become faster and more frequent over the next several weeks.”