INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Friday announced that software used by managed care entity CareSource experienced a security breach that exposed protected health information of some Indiana Medicaid members.

The names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, gender, medical conditions, diagnoses, medications, allergies, health conditions, member ID and plan name of 212,193 members of Indiana Medicaid who are part of a CareSource managed care plan may have been exposed in the breach.

The breach occurred in the MOVEit application used by CareSource. The MOVEit application breach affected companies and organizations worldwide and occurred in late May.

CareSource immediately remediated the breach. CareSource notified FSSA and is contacting all Medicaid members affected with information and options for credit monitoring.

For questions or additional information, contact CareSource at 1-866-764-7020 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET.