The Center for Creative Solutions named Michigan City’s Carmen Navarro from La Lumiere School the first La Porte County Youth Poet Laureate as part of Thursday’s (August 31, 2023) La Porte Arts-in-the-Park program. The honor was funded in memory of Attorney Barbara Friedman through the La Porte County Unity Foundation of La Porte County.

Photo #1: Carmen Navarro, first Youth Poet Laureate of La Porte County, reading her poem at the La Porte Arts-in-the-Park program last Thursday.

Photo #2: Carmen Navarro, first Youth Poet Laureate of La Porte County (middle) with Jamie Miller of the Unity Foundation of La Porte County (left), and Ester (right), co-chair of the Poetry Showcase, sponsored by the Center for Creative Solutions.