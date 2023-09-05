The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting applications for the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grant, which provides funding to support the rehabilitation of sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Indiana’s historic places represent an important part of our Hoosier identity,” said Beth McCord, director of the DNR Division of Historic Preservation and Archeology. “Through this grant, we can infuse funds to preserve more of our history for future generations.”

Grants can support architectural and historical projects, archaeological projects, and acquisition and development (rehabilitation) projects. In order to be eligible for a grant, applicants must be tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, or units of local government. Eligible properties must be listed in the National Register of Historic Places individually or as contributing resources within listed historic districts.

Rehabilitation activities must meet federal preservation standards. Common rehabilitation grant projects include roof and gutter repair or replacement, masonry rehabilitation, window repair, and other exterior measures to secure the building from water and weather. General remodeling, construction of additions, landscaping, signage, and purchase of furniture or equipment are not eligible activities under this program.

HPF grants are funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund Program and are being administered by the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology.

The deadline for proposals is Friday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. Applicants should review the instruction packets carefully to note updates to the application and submission requirements. All proposals must be received by DNR by the deadline. Application packets are available at dnr.IN.gov/historic-preservation/financial-assistance/grants/apply.

For answers to questions about the application packets or potential projects, contact Steve Kennedy at skennedy@dnr.IN.gov, 317-232-6981 or Malia Vanaman at mvanaman@dnr.IN.gov, 317-232-1648.