This weekend is Apple Fest at the Garwood Orchards Farm Market – an annual Arts and Crafts show held at the Farm Market area. The vendor booth hours are 9am to 4pm on Saturday, 9/9 and Sunday, 9/10 which differs from the regular Farm Market and UPick hours. The Farm Market opens at 8:30am on Monday-Saturday and at 10am on Sundays (staff will open the market at 9am this Sunday). As always, the last wagon out to the upick areas is at 5:15pm daily and the Garwood UPick and Garwood Grill are located 1/4 mile west of the Farm Market with a separate parking lot.