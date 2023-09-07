Valparaiso Police Investigating Crash

The Valparaiso Police Department responded to a single motor vehicle crash in the area of State Road 49 and US. Highway 30 at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The crash resulted in the fatality of a passenger within the vehicle. The motor vehicle crash remains under investigation; however, alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a contributing factor at this time. All ramps along the US Highway 30 and State Road 49 interchange that had been previously closed have been reopened as of 7:00 a.m.