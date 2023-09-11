Step into the past at LaPorte County Parks Pioneer Days!! Bring your family out to Creek Ridge County Park on September 23 & 24. Experience wagon rides, outdoor cooking, crafts, food and more. Visit with historically clad vendors, and enjoy hands-on activities that are both fun and educational!! As you enter this 96 acre park, you will be greeted by the aroma of kettle corn, ham and beans, and apple butter brewing. Enjoy the many demonstrators like – blacksmiths, wood working and quilters. Try your hand at ceramics, candle dipping, and tin punching. Let’s create great family memories! Pioneer Days is open from 10am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday, September 23 & 24. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children or seniors. Creek Ridge County Park – 7943 West 400 North……Michigan City, IN….2 miles east of US Hwy 421. For more information call 219-325-8315