Don’t miss the annual mum sale hosted by Life Care Center of Michigan City ! All proceeds go towards Life Care fundraising for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Place: 3725 E US Hwy 12 Beachside Gardens

Michigan City, IN

Date: September 15 & 16, 2023

Stop by Beachside Gardens and purchase your fall mums and other plants. Beachside will donate a portion of all sale to help support the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Please call Jill at Life Care, 219-229-2429 if you have any questions.