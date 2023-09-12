One person died Tuesday afternoon after a crash in La Porte County, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.

Tuesday afternoon just before 4 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 0300 north block of County Road 250 East, in reference to a single vehicle personal injury crash. The initial on-scene investigation determined a maroon 2014 Ford passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on County Road 250 East. For an unknown reason, the vehicle drove left of center, left the east side of the roadway, and struck a tree. The vehicle continued traveling southbound and returned to the roadway for nearly 100 feet before leaving the east side of the roadway again. The vehicle collided head-on with another tree before coming to rest.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 62-year-old William J. Armour of Mill Creek.

Armour was pronounced dead at the scene.