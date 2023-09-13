The intersection of Ind. 49 and Indian Boundary Road will have closures beginning Wednesday night (tonight), according to the Town of Chesterton.
The Town of Chesterton posted the following information to its Facebook page:
*Along Indian Boundary Road, from INDOT’s right-of-way on the west side of Ind. 49 to its right-of-way on the east side
*Along Ind. 49, from the project area south of Indian Boundary Road to the project area north of it.
This phase will consist of a combination of nighttime milling and daytime resurfacing:
*NIGHT MILLING: From 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14; and from 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, to 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15.
DAYTIME RESURFACING: From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, to Tuesday, Sept. 19, possibly including weekend work.
INDOT is advising the Town of Chesterton that alternating lane closures will be implemented during the daytime resurfacing.