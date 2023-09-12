An investigation is underway after two people were found dead at inside a Michigan City hotel room, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, along with the assistance of the Michigan City Police Department, are investigating the circumstances of two adults found deceased inside a room located at the Dunes Inn (3934 North Frontage Road, Michigan City).

The early stages of the investigation have determined this was an isolated incident and there is / was no immediate public safety threat.

Anyone who may have any information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Chief of Detectives Captain Andy Hynek at (219) 326-7700, ext. 2401 or at ahynek@lcso.in.gov.

The investigation is ongoing.