Firefighters responded to a shed on fire in unincorporated Liberty Township late afternoon Monday. Volunteers from Liberty Township, South Haven, and Union Fire Departments responded for a shed having caught fire near a residence in the 200 block of Falcon Way near U.S. Highway 6 in Eagle Ridge subdivision.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found an approximate 20 by 15 foot shed in close proximity to the residence fully engulfed. Firefighters entered the residence to check for extension after radiating heat caused the exterior of the house siding to melt. Only a smoke-filled residence was found and subsequently ventilated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A juvenile was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure for non-life threatening injuries.