Press release by Franciscan Health:

LA PORTE, Ind. – Board-certified cardiologist Abul Basher, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in La Porte and Michigan City.

Dr. Basher completed his training at the University of Madras, Thanjavur Medical College in Thanjavur, India. His residency in internal medicine was at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in the Bronx, NY. Dr. Basher completed his fellowship in cardiology at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center.

His clinical interests include preventive cardiology, coronary artery disease, heart failure, echocardiogram and nuclear cardiology.

Dr. Basher is accepting new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Legacy Hills Health Center, 309 W. Johnson Road in La Porte and Franciscan Health Heart Center, Franciscan Medical Pavilion, 4th Floor, 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.

In-person and virtual visits are available. To make an appointment, call (219) 878-8200.