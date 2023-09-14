Four Chesterton firefighters were presented with the Chesterton Fire Department’s Lifesaving Award at the Town Council’s meeting Monday night, Sept. 11.

“Capt. Aimee Gilbert, Lt. Evan Jones, Engineer Heather Compton, and Firefighter Justin Lewis were honored for their professional—and exceptional work—at the scene of a near-fatal cardiac event at Dogwood Park on Tuesday, June 13,” the Chesterton Fire Department said on its Facebook page Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Rudy Jimenez had the privilege of reading the citation accompanying the presentation:

“On June 13 at 7:54 a.m. Chesterton Fire and Northwest Health-Porter EMS units were dispatched to a cardiac arrest at Dogwood Park. When the fire units arrived, CPR was in progress by bystanders. Fire units took over care of the patient. The patient did not have a pulse. CPR was resumed with a Lucas compression device. An automated external defibrillator was placed on the patient and one shock was administered. A laryngeal mask airway was used on the patient to maintain an airway. Northwest Health medics arrived on scene and started advanced care. Fire units assisted in this and assisted transported to the hospital. Their actions on that day did play a part in saving this young man’s life.”

“The AED, from the time the lid was opened until the shock was administered, was under 60 seconds,” Jimenez noted. “Which is amazing.”

The CFD said the presentation concluded with a loud round of applause.