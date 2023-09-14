LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — On Saturday, Sept. 16, troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post will be conducting a sobriety check point at an undisclosed location in Lake County.
“Drivers passing through the checkpoint area should have their license and registration available and will only wait briefly while troopers determine whether further investigation is necessary,” Indiana State Police stated in a press release.
The Indiana State Police also stated the following information:
“Hoosiers are asked to help do their part in making Indiana roadways safer by observing the following tips:
- Plan ahead and always use a designated driver.
- Don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you’ve been consuming alcoholic beverages. Instead, call a taxi or ride-sharing option, a family member or a friend who has not been drinking to give you a ride.
- If you are hosting a party, always offer non-alcoholic beverages and make sure all your guests leave with a sober driver or allow them to spend the night.
- If you are a designated driver, be exactly that and don’t consume any alcoholic beverages!
“Anyone observing erratic driving should call 911 immediately and be prepared to give a detailed description of the vehicle, its location and direction of travel.
“The Indiana State Police are committed to traffic safety and will continue to conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints to apprehend impaired drivers and to deter others from drinking and driving.”