LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — On Saturday, Sept. 16, troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post will be conducting a sobriety check point at an undisclosed location in Lake County.

“Drivers passing through the checkpoint area should have their license and registration available and will only wait briefly while troopers determine whether further investigation is necessary,” Indiana State Police stated in a press release.

The Indiana State Police also stated the following information: