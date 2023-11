JASPER COUNTY, Ind. – Norfolk Southern Railway plans to close U.S. 231 at their railroad crossing between 7th Street and 9th Street in De Motte beginning on or after Wednesday, November 15.

U.S. 231 will be closed for approximately three days in this location while they replace their at-grade crossing.

Motorists should seek an alternate route.

The official detour will follow State Road 10, State Road 49 and State Road 8.