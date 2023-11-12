One person has died and two others were injured after a three vehicle crash Sunday morning on U.S. 421, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday just before 11:15 a.m., deputies were dispatched to U.S. 421 and County Road 125 South, in reference to a three-vehicle personal injury crash.

The initial on-scene investigation completed by Deputy Sawyer Laffoon and assisting deputies determined that a 2016 Jeep, driven by 34-year-old from South Bend, was traveling north on U.S. 421 when a 1996 Kenworth tractor, driven by 50-year-old from Knox, was traveling south on U.S. 421.

The commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and Jeep collided first. Following the initial crash, the CMV drove left of center and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle. A 2019 Buick SUV was traveling northbound on U.S. 421 and was struck head-on by the CMV.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the initial crash.

The driver of the CMV refused treatment at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital.

Deputies later learned the driver passed away due to injuries sustained in the crash. A passenger riding in the SUV was transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash.

Members of the Fatal Alcohol Crash Team were activated and responded to the scene due to the complexity of the crash. The FACT will further investigate the circumstances of the crash. Toxicology test results are pending.

The identities of the occupants of the SUV are being withheld pending next of kin notification.