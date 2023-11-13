Press release by Franciscan Health:

CROWN POINT, Ind. – Franciscan Health Foundation Chairwoman Sister Jane Marie Klein announced today the largest ever gift received by the organization, a $30 million donation from The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation.

The donation will pave the way for the creation of The Dean and Barbara White Cancer Center at the new Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital.

The 71,000-square-foot, three-story cancer center will be constructed at the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231 on the new hospital campus. This state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment center will consolidate existing cancer care services into one convenient location.

“Franciscan Health is grateful for the generous support from The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, which will help us achieve a new standard of care for cancer patients in Northwest Indiana,” Sister Jane Marie said.

Craig White, board president for The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, said their organization wants “to honor the memory of my parents by working with partners that create new opportunities for the people of the area they loved.”

“My Mom and Dad were forward-looking and believed in action,” White said. “With Franciscan, we can build a center that will bring advanced practices, technology and talent to the people of Northwest Indiana when they need it most.”

Franciscan Health Crown Point President and CEO Daniel McCormick, MD, said the center will allow Franciscan Health to participate in important clinical trials and recruit outstanding clinicians, combining a talented team of specialists with the latest technology to provide the best care close to home.

Dr. McCormick said the White family has been touched by cancer and understands the importance of early detection, diagnosis and treatment.

“Franciscan is grateful to The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation for the partnership it has forged with our healthcare ministry to improve the health status of the residents of Lake County and Northwest Indiana,” Dr. McCormick said. “Our goal is to provide early diagnosis and better access to potentially lifesaving care in one convenient location and, most importantly, to improve the chance for disease remission and long-term survival.”

Franciscan Alliance President and CEO Kevin Leahy praised the partnership between The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation and Franciscan.

“The partnership between Franciscan Health and The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation embraces a shared dedication to improve the health and wellness of the residents of Northwest Indiana,” Leahy said. “The Dean and Barbara White Cancer Center will play a significant role in improving the lives of cancer patients and their families throughout the Region.”

The new cancer center is scheduled to open in early 2026 and will provide the latest state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and treatment services to care for the whole person, body, mind and soul, “as we strive to continue Christ’s ministry in our Franciscan tradition,” Leahy said.