The Chesterton Fire Department is once again offering its station as a drop-off facility for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program, whose mission is to collect new, unwrapped toys and give them as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the Duneland community.

The Chesterton Fire Department is asking those participating to bring your clean, unwrapped toys to the CFD station—702 Broadway—between now and Dec. 14 and enter by the front door.

“If locked, please ring the bell,” the CFD said on a Facebook post.

“The CFD and the USMCR thank you, and the Duneland community does as well,” the CFD said.