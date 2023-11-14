JASPER COUNTY, Ind. – Norfolk Southern Railway plans to close State Road 49 at their railroad crossing between State Road 10 and County Road 1300 North in Wheatfield beginning on or after Monday, Nov. 20.

State Road 49 will be closed for approximately three days in this location while they replace their at-grade crossing.

Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 10, U.S. 231 and State Road 8.

This closure is dependent on Norfolk Southern Railway’s work on U.S. 231 in De Motte being completed first.