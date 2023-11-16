A pedestrian was struck by a hit and run driver Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chesterton Police Department.

At 1:20 p.m., a 42-year-old female was walking in the parking lot of Jewel when she was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle fled the area, eastbound on Indian Boundary Road.

The female victim was transported to Northwest Health with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a brown or gold in color 2006-2016 Chevrolet Impala with significant damage to the rear passenger side bumper, with a single occupant male driver.

The Chesterton Police Department says if you recognize the vehicle in the photographs or witnessed the accident this afternoon and haven’t already spoken to an officer, to call them at 219-926-1136.