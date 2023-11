Portage Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person that was involved in the theft of two donation jars, and the attempted theft of a third from several Speedway’s in Portage.

Police say the donation jars were for the Children’s Hospital.

Police say they could use any information you may have on this person.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Chris Burch at 219-764-5796 or call the Police Department at 219-762-3122 and ask for Detective Burch.