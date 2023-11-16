On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will plunge much of Indiana into momentary darkness.

Excitement and interest are growing for the big event as hundreds of thousands of people plan to be in the state to get a prime viewing of the eclipse.

IDHS, state agencies and local government personnel are partnering together to ensure all Hoosiers and visitors can experience the spectacle safely.

Communities and families can visit eclipse2024.in.gov to learn how to prepare for the eclipse and get safety information during the eclipse.

The webpage houses information on best practices for communities to plan for the influx of crowds, shareable public safety information and links to partner webpages for additional information.