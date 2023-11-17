The Chesterton Police Department has announced that a suspect is in custody in connection with a hit-and-run which left a pedestrian injured in the parking lot of the Jewel/Osco early Wednesday afternoon.

Douglas Poole, 66, of Liberty Township has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury accident.

According to the Chesterton Police Department, on Thursday detectives received a tip from a witness who saw video surveillance captures of the suspect vehicle, posted to social media. That person was able to identify the vehicle in the images as belonging to Poole, the Chesterton Police Department said.

Officers succeeded in locating Poole and the suspect vehicle in unincorporated Liberty Township “within an hour of obtaining this information,” the police said. “Mr. Poole was interviewed and confessed to the hit-and-run.”