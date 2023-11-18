Press release by Porter County Community Foundation:

The Porter County Community Foundation recently awarded $99,393 to 15 local nonprofit organizations as part of its bi-annual grants cycle for 2023.

Grant recipients include:

Art Barn School of Art – $10,000 to support a fire and security system and improve accessibility

Call-A-Ride – $6,000 to support operating two vans in Hebron and Boone Township

The Caring Place – $10,000 to support OhanaLink Purple, a mobile technology to provide services and communication in a safe, secure and traceless way

Compass International Family Center – $10,000 to support community growth and services of newcomer, international families to Porter County

Dress for School – $10,000 to support the purchase of clothing and shoes for elementary and middle school children

Duneland Family YMCA – $5,000 to support an educational sensory room at the YMCA Healthy Living Campus

Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana – $9,893 to support confidence program curriculum for girls in third, fourth and fifth grades

Hilltop Neighborhood House – $10,000 to support a free public soup kitchen with six cooking tables and a commercial cooler

Humane Indiana – $5,000 to support transportation of animals and people for education programs and wildlife release

Independent Cat Society – $5,000 to support feline spay and neuter procedures and inoculations

Moraine House – $4,500 to support tuck pointing and masonry work to create a safer living environment

Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra – $5,000 to support the Holiday Pops Porter County concert at Valparaiso High School

Opportunity Enterprises – $5,000 to support a generator for the Fiesta Group Home in Portage

Playact Theatre – $3,000 to support performance lighting equipment

Three20 Recovery – $1,000 to support a music program with keyboards and harmonicas

The PCCF seeks to improve lives in Porter County by providing funds through an open grant-making process for humanitarian, cultural, educational and environmental purposes.

Through the generous support of community members, the PCCF annually distributes approximately $350,000 to local nonprofits from the unrestricted Community Fund. The next application deadline is February 15, 2024. More information about the Community Fund and the grant process can be found online at pccf.gives or by calling 219-465-0294.

The PCCF collaborates with community members to support their favorite causes by creating and managing permanent endowment funds that make it possible for generosity to last forever. Since 1996, PCCF has awarded over $37 million in grants and scholarships to organizations and students in our community. To learn more about how you can make a lasting difference for your favorite causes, contact the PCCF at 219-465-0294 or visit the foundation at PCCF.gives.