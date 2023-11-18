The Valparaiso Police Department is providing guidance and training regarding financial and cyber-crimes brought to you by the United States Secret Service.

Police say as shopping season has arrived and the holidays are quickly approaching, law enforcement often sees an increase in fraudulent financial activities, scams, counterfeit actions, and criminal exploitation.

The course is designed to provide information to help prevent such attacks against customers and institutions who may be vulnerable.

It will take place at the Valparaiso Police Department on December 4, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. — with plenty of discussion time to follow — as United States Secret Service agents present material that will inform and protect you against financial and cyber-crimes.

RSVP to Captain E.J. Hall at info@valpopd.com as seats are limited to 60 participants.

There is no cost for this training.