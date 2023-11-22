News release by Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

For Hoosiers looking to get outside the day after Thanksgiving, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will offer free admission to all Indiana State Park properties on Nov. 24 as part of Opt Outside Day.

In addition to the 24 state parks, participating properties also include Lieber State Recreation (SRA); Raccoon, Deam Lake, and Starve Hollow SRAs; Brookville, Hardy, Mississinewa, Monroe, Patoka and Salamonie lakes, and the two off-road state recreation areas, Redbird and Interlake.

“There’s nothing like going for a hike the day after Thanksgiving to work off the turkey and fixings from the day before,” said Dan Bortner, DNR director. “The benefits of opting outside go beyond the quality memories created with family or the mental perks of spending time in nature. Hoosiers can also win fun prizes that will keep them connected with Indiana DNR year-round.”

Those who participate in Opt Outside Day will entered in drawings for 2024 DNR annual entrance passes, Outdoor Indiana subscriptions, Smokey Bear materials, gift cards, and DNR-staff-led outdoor experiences. To participate, you can do one, two, or all three of the following to increase your chances of winning prizes:

1. Share your photos. Post photos of your adventures at Indiana State Park properties on DNR social media. More details are at on.IN.gov/optoutside.

When posting photos, use the hashtag and tag the DNR or the property you are visiting in your post.

2. Opt Outside Scavenger Hunt. Download and complete the form at on.IN.gov/optoutside and email it to SPContests@dnr.IN.gov to be entered in a separate drawing for prizes and experiences.

3. Check in at a DNR State Park property with the Indiana State Nature Passport. Checking in at any DNR State Park property listed in the Indiana State Nature Passport Program at visitindiana.com/explore or completing the Opt Outside Scavenger Hunt and entering the special Nature Passport Scavenger Hunt PIN will enter you in a drawing for a 2024 annual entrance pass and an Outdoor Indiana magazine subscription. The special PIN for the scavenger hunt will be posted in the same location as each property’s usual Nature Passport PIN.

To view more DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.