The City of Valparaiso City Services department has added this week to the recycling calendar to accommodate the community’s increased volume for curbside recycling during the holiday season.

The city says that while this week would typically be trash-only collection, recycling will also be picked up this week.

The week of Christmas has also been added.

To view the updated schedule, visit tinyurl.com/ValpoTrashNov-Dec. Customers may utilize online formats to report excess recycle placed outside the tote by emailing CityServices@valpo.us or using Valpo Voice at tinyurl.com/ValpoVoice.

If you need further assistance, please call Valparaiso City Services at (219) 462-6174.