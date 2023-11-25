News release by Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) seeks nominations from passionate outdoor recreation enthusiasts to serve on the Indiana Trails Advisory Board (TAB).

Representatives are needed from the following trail groups: bicyclists, health, off-road motorcyclists, parks and recreation agencies, and water trail users.

Nominees should be involved with a regional or statewide organization, club, or association related to the group they would represent. Selected board members would serve a three-year term starting March 2024 and attend quarterly meetings in varying locations around the state. TAB meetings are in-person and occur on the first Thursday of March, June, September, and December at 3 p.m. local time.

The 15-member voluntary TAB is an essential part of the state’s trails system, acting as an advisory board to the DNR and providing recommendations on trail issues throughout the state. Members are also encouraged to report on any news from their groups to the board as well as share pertinent trail information with their constituents.

Nominations will be accepted by the DNR Division of State Parks from Dec. 1-30. To learn more about the Indiana Trails Advisory Board and nomination information, see https://bit.ly/tab-nom.

