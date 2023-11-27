Tom Gooding has been named to the Valparaiso Utilities Board, announced Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy.

“We’re very pleased to have Tom Gooding join this important board for the City. Tom’s expertise in business and leadership, coupled with his commitment to the community make him an excellent addition to the city’s team,” said Mayor Murphy.

Gooding is a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado with a degree in business finance. He retired from the United States Navy as a Commander serving 10 years active duty and 10 years in the reserve. He participated in Operation Desert Shield aboard the USS Independence (CV-62). He is a 26-year captain with Southwest Airlines and has served in multiple leadership roles with the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA). He and his wife, Maria Gooding, have lived in Valparaiso for more than 20 years, and have three grown children and two grandchildren.

The Valparaiso City Utilities Board is responsible for overseeing operations, policy and finances for the City’s Water, Wastewater, and Stormwater Divisions. Appointed by the mayor, the Board is comprised of five Valparaiso residents with backgrounds in law, business, banking and leadership. The Utilities Board meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. For more information, visit Valpo.us.