Residents with a sweet tooth should purchase their tins this week for the 11th Annual Downtown Cookie Walk this December, according to City Events & Civic Director Brett Binversie.

Collectors’ tins for the 2023 Cookie Walk are on sale now and cost $15. Binversie said those interested should not wait to purchase their tins, as they are expected to sell out like they have in previous years.

“Christmas is a magical time of year in the City of La Porte, and the Cookie Walk has become a very important tradition,” Binversie said. “We’ve seen more and more participation from our downtown businesses, and it seems that the tins sell out faster each year. That said, we encourage anyone who would like to participate in this year’s event to purchase their tins early.”

Tins are available for purchase at the following locations:

The La Porte Civic Auditorium;

Pink Sheep Boutique;

HotSpot Café;

A Whole World of Good; and

Downtown Delights.

The Downtown Cookie Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 9. Businesses interested in participating should contact Binversie at 219-362-2325 or bbinversie@cityoflaportein.gov.