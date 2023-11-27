The following information was provided by the Michigan City Police Department:

“Sergeant Michael Oberle from Uniform Patrol Shift III was patrolling the north side of Michigan City on November

25th at approximately 12:00 A.M. when he heard multiple gunshots being fired from the Eastport neighborhood.

Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift III received multiple notifications from the city’s Flock Safety Raven gunshot

detection system at the same time. These notifications informed officers of gunshots that were fired in the 400 block

of Walker Street. Shortly after receiving these notifications is when the LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch

Center received a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle crash and multiple gunshots that were fired in the 400 block of

Walker Street.

Multiple officers from Uniform Patrol Shift III responded to the scene and discovered three vehicles were involved

in the crash. 18-year-old Michigan City resident Mykel Trice was found deceased and pinned underneath one of the

vehicles that overturned. 19-year-old LaPorte resident Jordan Glancy was located at the scene by responding

officers and identified as the driver from one of the vehicles involved in this crash. Glancy was detained while

officers continued with the investigation. Investigators from the Investigative and Traffic Divisions responded to the

scene and eventually took over the investigation.

Investigators were then dispatched to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital on November 25th at approximately

12:25 A.M. for a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators encountered 18-year-old Michigan City

resident Jermaine Carter Jr. who was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the right leg. Carter

Jr. was eventually discharged from the hospital and detained by investigators.

Glancy was arrested for Dealing a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Level 2 Felony) and Dealing Marijuana (A-

Misdemeanor). He was issued a $50,005 cash bond. Carter Jr. was arrested for Attempted Murder (Level 1 Felony),

Attempted Robbery-With a Deadly Weapon (Level 3 Felony), Criminal Recklessness (Level 6 Felony) and Unlawful

Carrying of a Handgun (A-Misdemeanor). He was issued a $100,005 cash bond. Glancy and Carter Jr. have a

probable cause review hearing scheduled for November 28th at 8:30 A.M. in LaPorte County Superior Court 1. Both

Glancy and Carter Jr.’s arrest photos are attached to this press release courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail.

Numerous articles of evidence were collected, and multiple witnesses were interviewed during this investigation.

Investigators from the Investigative and Traffic Divisions continue to interview witnesses, search for video

surveillance in the area and collect additional evidence. No further information will be released since this

investigation is still ongoing.

