The following information was provided by the Michigan City Police Department:
“Sergeant Michael Oberle from Uniform Patrol Shift III was patrolling the north side of Michigan City on November
25th at approximately 12:00 A.M. when he heard multiple gunshots being fired from the Eastport neighborhood.
Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift III received multiple notifications from the city’s Flock Safety Raven gunshot
detection system at the same time. These notifications informed officers of gunshots that were fired in the 400 block
of Walker Street. Shortly after receiving these notifications is when the LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch
Center received a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle crash and multiple gunshots that were fired in the 400 block of
Walker Street.
Multiple officers from Uniform Patrol Shift III responded to the scene and discovered three vehicles were involved
in the crash. 18-year-old Michigan City resident Mykel Trice was found deceased and pinned underneath one of the
vehicles that overturned. 19-year-old LaPorte resident Jordan Glancy was located at the scene by responding
officers and identified as the driver from one of the vehicles involved in this crash. Glancy was detained while
officers continued with the investigation. Investigators from the Investigative and Traffic Divisions responded to the
scene and eventually took over the investigation.
Investigators were then dispatched to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital on November 25th at approximately
12:25 A.M. for a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators encountered 18-year-old Michigan City
resident Jermaine Carter Jr. who was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the right leg. Carter
Jr. was eventually discharged from the hospital and detained by investigators.
Glancy was arrested for Dealing a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Level 2 Felony) and Dealing Marijuana (A-
Misdemeanor). He was issued a $50,005 cash bond. Carter Jr. was arrested for Attempted Murder (Level 1 Felony),
Attempted Robbery-With a Deadly Weapon (Level 3 Felony), Criminal Recklessness (Level 6 Felony) and Unlawful
Carrying of a Handgun (A-Misdemeanor). He was issued a $100,005 cash bond. Glancy and Carter Jr. have a
probable cause review hearing scheduled for November 28th at 8:30 A.M. in LaPorte County Superior Court 1. Both
Glancy and Carter Jr.’s arrest photos are attached to this press release courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail.
Numerous articles of evidence were collected, and multiple witnesses were interviewed during this investigation.
Investigators from the Investigative and Traffic Divisions continue to interview witnesses, search for video
surveillance in the area and collect additional evidence. No further information will be released since this
investigation is still ongoing.
The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional
information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Sergeant Lendell Hood
at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1074 or via email at lhood@emichigancity.com. Other responding agencies who
assisted with this incident were the Trail Creek Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, LaPorte County
Sheriff’s Office, Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS and LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.
We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip
hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and
possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte
County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!”