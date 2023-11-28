Press release by City of Valparaiso:

The City of Valparaiso has named Kevin Cornett as its Good Neighbor recipient for 2023, recognizing

his exemplary commitment to the community. “Kevin Cornett is committed to his neighbors and to the

Valparaiso community, giving his time and talent to his neighbors as well as organizations like Hilltop

Neighborhood House, Valpo Parks, Porter County Building Trades Corporation and Home Team Valpo.

He makes a difference for so many, and we’re pleased to highlight his good work with this recognition,”

said Mayor Matt Murphy.

Kevin Cornett has lived in Valparaiso for more than 25 years and raised two children in the community.

He is a member of the Valpo Parks Board and a dedicated volunteer with Hilltop Neighborhood House,

overseeing the building of the Children’s Community Garden, the Hilltop Playground, the Food Pantry

and is currently managing the building of the new Soup Kitchen to open in 2024, among other projects.

He serves on the board for the Porter County Building Trades Corporation, assisting with the planning

and building of a community home to be completed in 2024. He also assists the community by helping

his Northview neighbors with yard work and snow removal, and volunteering with Home Team Valpo

which helps local residents to make their homes safer, more efficient and more accessible.

“Kevin’s dedication improves the lives of many people and organizations. We’re so pleased to recognize

extraordinary people like Kevin with our Good Neighbor recognition,” said Murphy. The City of

Valparaiso introduced the Good Neighbor recognition program in 2020 to promote neighborhood

involvement and community service. To learn more about the annual Good Neighbor recognition, view

the nominees and learn how to nominate someone, visit the Community Engagement page at Valpo.us.