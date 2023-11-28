The Portage Police Department announced on Monday the hiring and swearing in of three new officers.

The department welcomes Officers Ryan Duncan, Angel Sanchez and Brandt Cain.

Officer Duncan is the son of Portage Police Sergeant/Detective Lisa Duncan. He is a lifelong Portage resident and Portage High School graduate. Officer Duncan comes to the department after serving four years in the United States Marine Corps.

Officer Sanchez is also a lifelong Portage resident and Portage High School graduate. Officer Sanchez received his degree from Trine University with a double major in Criminal Justice and Psychology.

Officer Cain also comes from a law enforcement family with a father and brother who work for other police agencies. Officer Cain is a graduate of Rensselaer High School with prior work experience as a Safety Officer for Valparaiso University.

The Portage Police Department said on their Facebook page that each of the officers have completed their introductory training and have been paired with a Field Training Officer until they attend the police academy in 2024.