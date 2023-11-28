Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes has released the name of the victim in the fatal crash on Sturdy Road early Saturday morning, Nov. 25, the Town of Chesterton announced on its Facebook page.

Dykes identified the victim as 20-year-old Selena Ruiz of Wheatfield.

“Autopsy and toxicology are pending,” Dyke said.

A motorist was found deceased at the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Sturdy Road in Center Township early Saturday morning, the Porter County Sheriff’s Police said.

Just before 1 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Sturdy Road and Martinal Road following a report of a car in a ditch there.

Officers found a passenger vehicle in a ditch just north of Martinal Road and its sole occupant, a female subject, deceased, the PCSP said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was northbound on Sturdy Road when it left the roadway to the right, entered the ditch, and struck a tree, the PCSP said.