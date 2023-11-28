The Michigan City Festival of Lights Parade will kick off at 5:00 pm this Saturday. Real Housewives of LaPorte County will be collecting canned goods for the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

Santa Claus will be joining in at General Insurance Services (421 Franklin St) to visit with the kids of Michigan City from 3:00 – 4:30. A donation of one unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots is requested, but not required.

See more information about the Chili Challenge under the ‘events’ tab on WIMSradio.com.

WIMS is a sponsor of the events.