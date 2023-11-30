Monday, December 4, 2023 – Marshall County

Noon – 2 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos, IN 46501

*This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.

Where: Marquette Mall, 201 W. US 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 350 households.

Monday, December 11, 2023 – Elkhart County

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies last.

Where: Clayton Homes, 66920 S.R.19, Wakarusa, IN 46573.

*This distribution is sponsored by Clayton Homes and will serve 300 households.

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Starke County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

*This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, December 14, 2023 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

Where: Kroger, 4526 W. Western Avenue, South Bend, IN 46619

*This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 300 households.

Friday, December 15, 2023 – Elkhart County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, IN 46528

*This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households.

Monday, December 18, 2023 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

Where: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw, IN 46580

*This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households.

Thursday, December 28, 2023 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601

*This distribution is sponsored by the USDA and will serve 350 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive thru. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

Thank you, Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and Clayton Homes or sponsoring distributions.

100% ($190,547.00) [FY2022-2023] of total program costs for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) are financed with federal funds. TEFAP is an equal opportunity employer and provider.