Michigan City, IN – The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce has a tradition of celebrating members during its Annual Member Dinner. In addition to the recognition of milestone and legacy members, the Chamber will be announcing winners in several award categories including Community Impact, Small Business, Large Business, Young Professional, and Ambassador. These five award categories will recognize individual people, organizations, and businesses who have made a difference in our business community during the year 2023. Nominations will be qualified and reviewed by the Chamber Awards Committee. Finalists in each category will be notified and invited to the Chamber’s Annual Membership Dinner on Friday, March 15, 2024. Category Award winners will be announced during the dinner program.

“We love celebrating our members,” stated Katie Eaton, Chamber president. “Our annual awards presentation allows us to showcase those who have done extra work in their business or our community.” This year the chamber has added an online nomination form to make it easier for nominators to share information about their nominees. Nominators are encouraged to be detailed in their nominations and provide as much detail as possible for the awards committee to review.

The nominee must be a member of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and have a location or are actively doing business in the Michigan City area. An official nomination form provided by the Chamber should be used for submissions. Nominations may be submitted by colleagues, employees, community members, or anyone with knowledge of a deserving business, organization, or individual. Nominations will be accepted through January 19, 2024. All deadlines are firm, and nominations will not be accepted after the deadline. Nominations will be kept confidential until the Chamber Awards Committee selects a winner.

For more information about the Annual Dinner, event sponsorship opportunities, or to submit a nomination, please visit MichiganCityChamber.com or call 219-874-6221. The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves as a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area and believes in fostering an inclusive business environment to promote a thriving community.