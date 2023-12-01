Press release by City of Valparaiso:

The City of Valparaiso will extend its curbside leaf pick-up for an additional week until December 8, due to the recent colder temps and inclement weather, announced Mayor Matt Murphy. The additional week of pick-up will allow residents to do one final rake of leaves to the curb and the leaf pick-up crews to make one final lap around the City. After this final pass, leaves will need to be bagged in biodegradable

bags for collection.

Valparaiso City Services Department of Public Works has collected leaves for almost six full weeks and has collected over 10,000 cubic yards of leaves, which is close to the city’s yearly average.

The City has four leaf collection zones and crews will rotate zones continuously. Progress updates will continue to be provided to residents, providing information about when to expect leaf collection in their own neighborhoods. The Valparaiso City Services Department will post progress updates on the Valparaiso City Services – Public Works website. To sign up for text and/or email progress alerts, visit

https://www.ci.valparaiso.in.us/list.aspx.

In your neighborhood, please remember the following: